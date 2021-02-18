Ok kemung in Karbi Youth Festival

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 18: To promote slow food, Karbi Human Rights Watch (KHRW) in collaboration with Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) organised Ok kemung – cooking in bamboo tube, competition in the ongoing 47th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Taralangso here on Thursday.

There were eleven participants in the competition. Pork, bamboo tubes and spices were provided by the organiser. Two hours time was given for the cooking.

Judges for the competition were KHRW convenor Pankaj Teron, Kensing Engti and journalist Augustine Teron.

In the competition Rensing Taro of Langlokso was adjudged the winner. He was presented with a certificate and cash award of Rs. 200. Waisong Songdili Bey and Bonti Katharpi were the first and second runners up respectively. They also received a certificate and a cash award of Rs. 150 and 100.

KHRW convenor Pankaj Teron said the KHRW has been creating awareness on slow food to encourage the indigenous way of cooking.