Once ‘blood-soaked’ roads of Manipur being double-laned now: Nadda

IMPHAL, Nov 27 (IANS): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday said “roads in Manipur which were once soaked with blood” are now witnessing the work following which the lanes would be doubled, adding “frequent blockades” have also ended in the state.

Addressing a public gathering here in Imphal, Nadda said the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned 16 National Highways in Manipur, while over 300 projects are being implemented for the multi-faceted development of the northeastern state.

Terming Manipur as the “national jewel”, Nadda said the state is the best among the emerging ones in India.

The National Sports University is being set up in Manipur as the state has a huge number of sporting talent, he said.

To intensify his campaign in the poll-bound Manipur, the BJP chief came to the northeastern state on Thursday – his second trip within two-and-a-half months.

Union Home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of ‘Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum’ in Manipur virtually from Delhi earlier this week.

Nadda said that Manipur was the gateway of India’s freedom struggle and during the freedom movement, the state gave a fitting blow to the British rulers.

Saying the previous government (led by Congress) was known for delivery of blockades, Nadda underlined that through the newly launched ‘Go to Village’ scheme, commenced by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, the state government has initiated the last mile delivery and door step delivery of the government services.

“Instability was a part of Manipur’s life. Insurgency was at its peak while disputes between hills and plains were regular during the previous regime. In the last five years, the criminalisation of politics has been stopped by our government. We started working in Manipur in 1980, and today we have our first chief minister from the BJP,” Nadda said.

He also said that with the introduction of the Inner-line Permit (in 2019) by the Modi government, outsiders now cannot purchase lands in Manipur leading to the protection of the traditional culture of the state.

Upon his arrival in Imphal on Thursday, Nadda held a series of meetings with the cross section of people and attended several events during the past two days aiming at the upcoming assembly polls.

Elections to the 60-seat Manipur assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year along with the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Referring to the November 13 ambush carried out by the militants, Nadda said the sacrifice of Assam Rifles jawans in Manipur “won’t go in vain”.

On November 13, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) militants attacked an Assam Rifles convoy killing an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and son, and four jawans in the bordering Churachandpur district along Myanmar.