One Arrested with Arms

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 27: One person was arrested in connection with recovery of .22 pistol alongwith one magazine and two numbers of live ammunition of the weapon. Police sources said that as per the secret information received the police conducted a search operation at United Adivasi village under Khakhati Police Station on Wednesday evening. While frisking his body the police found the weapon from him.

The arrested person has been identified as Mantu Prasad, 30 years S/o Shriram Chabila Prasad of Ajana village under Lar Police Station, Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. Temporary address is Langbali village under Khatkhati Police Station.