One arrested with poppy seeds in Manipur

IMPHAL, Nov 27 (NNN): Police in Manipur’s Bishnupur district have recovered a huge quantity of poppy seeds, chemicals and equipment used in manufacturing brown sugar.

An individual later identified as Nawas Khan Singamayum during the raid that led to the recovery of the contraband items, according to police.

The police said that the recovered items were seized 202.2 kg of poppy seed packed in six white plastic sacks, 36.5 kg of white chemical 800 litres of Hydrogen Peroxide contained in black jar, 136 pieces of iron plates, one weighing machine, one stand fan, two electric heater and one Oppo mobile phone with SIM card.

A combined team of state police commandos, personnel of Moirang police station and Ikhai police station of Bishnupur district recovered the times during a raid at a house belonging to the brother-in-law of the arrested individual, identified a Md Janap Khan of Babul at Kwakta Ward No. 3, the police also said.

The arrested person and seized items were handed over to Moirang police station after registering a case for further investigation, the police added.