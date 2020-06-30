One dead, 2 hospitalised after consuming chowmein

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 29: In a heart wrenching incident, a youth succumbed at a hospital and two of his other friends are undergoing treatment after consuming chowmein at a hotel on Sunday in Kokrajhar district.

According to locals, they consumed the chowmein at Dotma on Sunday afternoon. After few minutes, the youth started vomiting and complained of stomach pain and were later admitted to MRM hospital in Kokrajhar.

Two of the three Bhumidhar Brahma (16) and Satyajit Brahma (14) were referred to Lower Assam hospital, Bongaigaon due to critical condition while one Darmiswar Brahma (20) is going under treatment at MRM hospital.

However, on Monday, Bhumidhar Brahma breathed his last while the 2 others are still battling for life. Meanwhile, family members of the victims have lodged FIR with Dotma police in this regard and also demanded strict measures against the hotel.