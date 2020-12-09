One dead in drugs abuse case in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 9: One Biplob Bora, a drug addict died on Tuesday in a private hospital. Following this, irate youths under the leadership of HYCP hit the street of Tezpur and demanded immediate arrest of Abdul Mallick, an alleged drug peddler in the area.

HYCP blamed the Sonitpur Police department for their inability to check the rising cases of drug peddling. Notably, another drug addict, Kabir Nath from Murhatetely Tezpur succumbed to his death by taking steroids five months ago.