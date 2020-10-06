One dies, three injured in road mishap

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Oct6: One died, and three persons were injured when a truck carrying LPG cylinders collided head on with another truck at Asian Highway No. 1 on Tuesday.

According to sources, a truck bearing registration no. AS-23-CC-1887, loaded with LPG cylinders, moving at high speed hit another truck coming from Dimapur at Daroga Sah Bagan, Bokajan under Bokajan police station at around 9 am in the morning.

The driver of the LPG cylinder carrying truck died on the spot, while the handyman of the truck managed to escape with injuries. The driver and handyman of the other truck also suffered injuries.

The LPG cylinders were filled, but fortunately no incident of fire occurred.

Bokajan police has reached the spot and took the driver’s body for post-mortem. Both the damaged trucks were towed to Bokajan police station.

The deceased driver has been identified as Deepjyoti Saikia and handyman is Horen Saikia, both residents of Makum, Tinsukia.