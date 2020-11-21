One held for assaulting woman engineer

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 20: Police on Friday arrested Mithu Saikia of Chengeliati Koch Gaon under Pulibor police station here on charges of assaulting Mausumi Saikia, a sub-divisional engineer of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Baligaon sub-division on Thursday evening.

A case (No 710 /2020) was registered at Pulibor police station and Mithu Saikia was booked under sections 307, 326, 352 and 353 of IPC.

This is the second case of assault against a woman in Jorhat within a span of a few days.

Saikia was on a drive to disconnect power from households which had defaulted in bill payments when she spotted a house which was illegally drawing power from an electric cable.

Mausumi said that as soon as she instructed lineman Prasanta Bharali to disconnect the illegally drawn wire, she and Bharali were heckled and assaulted by Mithu Saikia, son of the house owner Gobind Saikia.

Mausumi further said that Mithu’s wife had also come out with a knife (dao) to assist her husband.

She and Bharali received injuries in the ensuing scuffle and they were forced to turn back.

She later lodged an FIR with Pulibor police station against Mithu Saikia.

Mausumi and Bharali had also to get themselves treated for injuries at a hospital.

A police ASI, Indu Moni Gogoi had similarly been assaulted on November 11 along with her husband at Jail Road by one Ankur Pathak of Dissoi.