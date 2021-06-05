One-hour curfew relief in state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 4: In a partial modification of its earlier order, the Assam government on Friday reduced the timings of curfew by one hour from 12 noon to 1 pm for both rural and urban areas of the state with effect from June 6.

According to a notification issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), all shops and business establishments will have to down their shutters at 12 noon in place of 11 am.

The order will remain in force till June 16, it said.

However, there will be a total ban on movement of individuals from 1 pm to 5am daily, the notification said.

All inter-district transport service and movement of people to and from other districts will remain suspended.

All government and private offices will remain closed till June 15, the order said.

The government/ semi government offices in the rank of deputy secretary and above and senior executive in non-government sector along with their key support staff will be allowed to attend office only for emergency and essential works.

However, the restriction will not be applicable for organisations rendering essential/ emergency services, law enforcement services and election work.

Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guests only upto 12 noon. Takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 1 pm after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.

Restaurants operating in a hotel or resort can allow outside guests upto 12 noon only. However, in-house guests of hotels or resorts can be given room service after 12 noon.

Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 12 noon. However, sale counters, showrooms, attached to these warehouses or cold storages will not operate after 12 noon, the order said.