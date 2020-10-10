One arrested for domestic violence

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 10: Sonitpur police arrested one Jyoti Prakash Nimodia from Behora area under Bokakhat PS in Golaghat District in connection with complaints of domestic violence on Saturday.

Notably, based on a complaint filed by his wife Darshana Agarwala on October 2 last in which she alleged her husband of torturing her with the help of her father-in-law Bhawani Shankar Nimodia and her mother-in-law Sabita Nimodia.

She also accused her husband along with her in laws of constantly demanding dowry since her marriage. Meanwhile, her mother also accused her in laws of abusing and torturing her on many occasions. She added that the family of Nimodia also confiscated all her jewelleries and personal belongings including her educational certificates.