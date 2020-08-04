One killed in road mishap in Lailing

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Aug 4: A man, co-driver of a vehicle carrying livestock, was killed on the spot when the vehicle overturned on the East West Corridor at Lailing under Langting police station in Dima Hasao district on Monday evening.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Lokhidor Das, a resident of Puranigudam in Nagaon district.