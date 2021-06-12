One month old baby recovers from Covid 

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, June 11: In a surprising incident, a 1-month-old baby recovered from Covid infection in Sarumanikpur village in the north eastern part of Bajali.

According to a report received, five family members of the family including parents were found Covid-19 positive and all the members were admitted to the Covid care centre at Salbari.

They spent one week at the care center and now all of them won the fight against the dreaded Covid-19.

The incident brings hope to the people who were passing days in a panic situation here. The parents of the baby expressed satisfaction at the care of the doctor at the Covid care centre.

Parents of the baby Dhrubajit Kalita and Nivarani kalita and other family members now returned from the Covid care centre to their native home.

“We are very happy at the care and treatment of the doctor after we tested positive,” said the parents of the baby.