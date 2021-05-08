One more death, 309 new cases in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, May 7: In a highest one-day spike this year, altogether 309 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Nagaland on Friday. One more new death was also reported in the state on Friday.

Of the new cases reported, 200 were recorded in Dimapur, 63 in Kohima, 32 in Mon, nine in Mokokchung, three in Phek and two in Zunheboto, Nagaland Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

He said the number of active cases in the state now stood at 2,433 while the total Covid-19 caseload so far is 15,580. The number of deaths due to Covid-19 has increased to 112.

Phom said 112 new positive patients have recovered from the infection. They include 102 from Dimapur, nine from Kohima and one from Peren. A total of 12,540 patients have recovered in the state so far.

Meanwhile, the Wokha District Task Force for Covid-19 at a review meeting at deputy commissioner’s office on Friday decided to conduct random testing in critical areas and set up testing centres at Bhandari and Sanis as suggested by MLA Chumben Murry.

Woha additional deputy commissioner Lankonsen Tsanglao, who chaired the meeting, said the war room for Covid-19 in the district is fully functional and urged the department concerned to give daily reports of their activities for uploading in the state portal.

He also said to ensure adequate caution and social distancing, the Wokha Town Council will very shortly come up with an order for opening and closure of shops on alternative days as preventive measure against the infection in the district.

Wokha medical officer Dr C.W. Tungoe said 14,903 persons, including frontline workers, health care workers and people above 45 years of age, were vaccinated out of the 20,780 vaccine received in the district.

He said 47 people are under home quarantine and three under Covid Care Centre while there are 43 confirmed and six active cases in the district. There was one death, 37 patients recovered and 10 people migrated, he added.