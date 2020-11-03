One more death at Lailapur, Sonowal writes to Shah

War of words continues between Assam-Mizoram

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: Assam-Mizoram border tension continued to escalate with both sides engaged in counter-accusation while the economic blockade on National Highway 306, the lifeline of Mizoram, continued for the sixth day on Monday.

The situation turned bad to worse after death of one Intazul Laskar who was abducted by miscreants from Lailapur Border Outpost area of Cachar district on Sunday. The body of the victim was brought to Silchar on Monday.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of Intazul Laskar and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to his next of the kin.

Following the sequel of boundary rows along Assam-Mizoram border, Sonowal sent the details of the incidents to Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Sonowal also asked chief secretary Jishnu Barua and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to rush to the area and take stock of the situation.

Sonowal also talked to Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli and took stock of the prevailing situation.

The chief minister while expressing his concern over the boundary row asked the police to remain alert and thwart all design that have the potential to vitiate peace and order along the border.

Meanwhile, Cachar district administration in a letter to its counterparts of Mizoram’s Kolasib district questioned on the reports of Mizoram forces alleged digging of bunker-like structures and asked the later to withdraw forces from the area, Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo in a letter to his Assam counterpart Jishnu Barua counter questioned Assam government for not taking action against the blockade.

Chuaungo requested Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua to arrange security escort to the oil tankers and vehicles carrying petroleum products and cooking gas.

Reports revealed that the Mizoram government has also taken steps to ferry transport fuel and cooking gas from neighbouring states of Manipur and Tripura.

Due to the blockade at Lailapur (in Cachar district), over 100 Mizoram bound goods-laden vehicles remained stuck.

Locals who have been staging the blockade demanded the withdrawal of Mizo security forces from their areas. They said that on Sunday too, a farmhouse near Phainuma village along the Assam-Mizoram border was burnt to ashes by unidentified persons.

The border row between the two neighbouring states continued for over three weeks now.