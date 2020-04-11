One more rhino poacher caught in Kamargaon

HT Correspondent

BOKAKHAT, April 10: In the aftermath of the arrest of a rhino poacher on April 6, the police have arrested another poacher from Gohpur in Biswanath district on Thursday.

He was identified as Debojit Gogoi.

A team of Kamargaon police arrested the poacher from an area of Gohpur. The detained poacher has links with the killing attempt of the rhino in Numaligarh and was also involved in International racket of black marketing of rhino horns.

Earlier, the police have arrested a poacher who made an attempt for killing a rhino near Numaligarh that came out from Kaziranga National Park.

Police also recovered two riffles and rounds of ammunitions from the detained, identified as Gagam Iko of Arunachal Pradesh. Based on the information received from the detained during interrogation, another poacher has been arrested by Kamargaon police on Thursday.