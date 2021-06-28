One pair wheel of Engine of the Ledo-Guwahati Express Spl train derailed 

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 27: One pair of front wheels of the engine of the 05604 Ledo- Guwahati Express Spl train on Sunday derailed between Ledo and Margherita station at Km – 43/4-5 under the Tinsukia division of NF Railway.

The incident occurred around 3:33 pm. There has been no derailment of any coach of the train.

There are no casualties or any injury to any passengers of the train. Railway is providing all necessary help to the passengers. Upon receiving the information senior railway officials from Tinsukia including the divisional railway manager immediately rushed towards the site along with required machinery.

The work for re-alignment of the engine wheels has already started and the engine will be retailed soon. Train will resume its normal journey after re-alignment.