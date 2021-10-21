ONGC’s Super 30 gives wings to the dreams of many NE aspirants

Fifteen students of the seventh batch of ONGC’s Super 30 cracked JEE-2021

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 20: ONGC Super 30 since its inception in 2012 has been a ray of hope for the NE students to dream big in an otherwise gloomy atmosphere with little to no access to advanced coaching or other educational facilities. Altogether 158 students of Super 30 have been able to crack the JEE Mains and get admission in prestigious engineering colleges so far.

Chirag Agarwal, the eldest son of a petty shop owner in Tinsukia did not follow the footsteps of his father unlike many of his ilks. Instead, he set his eyes on the IIT. He resolved not to live an average life. Undeterred by insufficient family income to afford quality coaching, he burnt the midnight oil on strenuous hard work throughout his schooling days that finally enabled him to secure admission into ONGC’s Super 30. Despite the onslaught of Corona induced lock-down, the preparation pace was kept steady till he cracked JEE-2021 and the State level Engineering Entrance exam conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University. In the latter, he secured the First rank.

Going by the previous trends of seat allotment in 23 IITs, Chirag’s score in JEE may get him admitted to IIT Roorkee or Chennai.

Wearing a smile, Chirag later says, “Without ONGC’s Super 30, it would not have been possible to get quality coaching at no cost and realise my dream of entering the portals of IIT. I am the first in my family lineage to become an IITian.”

Similarly, Chonchuithei Lunglo(18) of Ramva village, Ukrul District in Manipur state, had a dream of becoming an engineer and supporting her parents and three siblings. Her family makes a living out of small farmland by cultivating vegetables. With a frugal income, her dreams appeared farfetched. She learned about the ONGC Super 30 from her seniors in her JNV Ukhrul-1 school and appeared for its entrance and secured admission in the residential coaching at Sivasagar.

“I studied 14 hours a day as per the coaching module. The academic rigor which we undergo at the center will be with us throughout our life. It will help us in becoming successful in life. I would be the first IITian in the cluster of villages. My family’s social prestige has gone up by several notches with my success. I am hopeful of securing admission in Chemical Engineering in IIT,” joyful Chonchuithei exclaimed.

“I never dreamt of becoming an engineer before I came to know about ONGC Super 30”, innocently expresses nineteen-year old Dhrubjyothi Hazarika from a farmer’s family of Gelipung Village, Bhadoi Panchali near Duliajan.

He used to cycle 12 kilometres a day on kaccha roads to attend school in Bhadoi Panchali. “I was scoring well in my school and was confident of getting a Polytechnic seat and technical job in Oil companies in Assam itself. But ONGC Super 30 coaching institution changed my vision and life. After the result and assurance of the IIT seat, a lot of goodwill started gushing all around. I owe all my success to the Super 30 for transforming and opening a new world for me,” said Hazarika in a tone of gratitude.

Fifteen students of the ONGC Super 30 seventh batch successfully cracked JEE-2021. Twelve students belong to Assam and three to Manipur. Since 2020, the entrance has been expanded to offer an opportunity to all the Northeast students. For surmounting the coaching challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, the students were given digital aids like tablets with advanced features for online classes.

Congratulating the students, R K Sharma, ED-Asset manager, Assam Asset, ONGC said in a release that the impressive mark of 15 students of the ONGC’s Super 30 getting admitted into the premier institutes of the country demonstrates the academic talent of the young minds of Northeast. Supporting these deserving bright minds has brought us immense satisfaction.

Several students since the first batch (2014) of the project, on completing engineering degrees from premiere colleges are now placed in organisations like L&T, Star Cement, Wipro, Burckhardt, Indian Army, Violet INK, Mediterranean Shipping Company, etc.

The ‘ONGC Super 30’ project is being operated by the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), supported fully by ONGC CSR initiatives.

Every year around 1,000 plus students of JNV and Government Schools belonging to under-privileged strata appear for the entrance exam. Of them, only thirty are selected for the intensive coaching for eleven months with lodging and boarding facilities at no cost.

Academic support is provided through classroom teaching by experienced faculty. Regular and mock tests are supplemented by the critical performance evaluation of the students.

ONGC has spent Rs 5.22 cr on this project since its inception. To be precise, 34 students of the project have become IITians till now. The Maharatna PSU ONGC spent Rs 441 crore in Assam in the last six years under CSR initiatives.

