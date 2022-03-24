Online certificate course on Prior Art Search and Patent Specification Drafting

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 23: Gujarat National Law University in collaboration with Tezpur University, Assam inaugurated a 5 day long online certificate course on prior art search and drafting of patent specifications which is designed with a view to imparting essential knowledge about relevant patent laws, teaching how to search for prior art before filing a patent application, and giving practical training on how to effectively draft patent specifications.

The release said that the course was open to participants from all fields. In the welcome address, Dr Pritam Deb, DPIIT IPR Chair of Tezpur University, underscored the importance of patents, the strongest form of IP rights, in the protection and promotion of commercially scalable, sustainable innovative efforts that seek to offer solutions to technical problems.

Dr S Shanthakumar, director of Gujarat National Law University, briefly commented on the pros and cons of prior art search, highlighting that it is a strategy decision that is taken by companies before filing their patent applications.

Dr Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, pro-vice chancellor of Tezpur University, emphasised that drafting patent specifications requires special training and this course would enable the participants to acquire those skills.

The orientation session was conducted by Krishnam Goyal, (EQE Candidate, LL.M., Engineer, Registered Indian Patent Agent) and Vidushi Goyal who mentioned the various non-academic and academic career prospects related to patents while Ilanangai, IPR Consultant, a registered patent agent, provided an overview of what topics will be covered during the course. She also highlighted that the course would provide hands-on experience on the drafting of patent specifications.