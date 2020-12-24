Online competition of NCSC concludes

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 24: The online project competition organised by the Biswanath district committee of National Children Science Congress amongst the school children of Biswanath district concluded on Thursday.

The final round of selection out of the shortlisted 16 projects was carried out in a conference held at Biotech Hub of Biswanath College of Agriculture. The flags of NCSC, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) and Biswanath College of Agriculture were unfurled by Pranab Kumar Sarma; the deputy commissioner of Biswanath, Rana Prasad Hazarika and Dr Narendra Nath Barman respectively.

The oath taking ceremony was conducted by Bhaskarjyoti Saikia; a child scientist of Biswanath which was followed by an inaugural session with Biswanath DC in the chair. Dhaneswar Bora and Amarjyoti Borthakur graced the inaugural session as guests of honour.

Talking to this media person, Ripunjay Bordoloi; the Biswanath district convener of NCSC said, “A total of five projects each from Monabari High School, Lohit Mukh HSS, Pub Dubia High School and two projects from Little Star School were selected for state level competition to be held at Nalbari on January 18, 2021.”