Online essay and painting contest 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 17: Nowgong College (Autonomous) Eco-Club and NSS Unit in association with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) is going to organise a state level online essay and painting competition.

The theme for the essay is prospects of higher education in the coming days while for the painting competition, the theme is affixed as (i) Covid-19 wave and (ii) Ecosystem around us.

For essay competition, the participants can take part either in Assamese or in English within 1,500 words. Similarly, for painting/ drawing competition, the participants can use any one among crayons, water colour, poster colour, colour pencils and sketch pens on A3 paper. Those who intend to take part must submit the essays in PDF format and painting in PDF format or JPG format in 10 MB size to [email protected] on or before June 15, 2021.

The results of the contents will be published on the college website within June 30, 2021. The winners will be awarded with cash and e-certificates, a press release added.