Online services boon to people: Himanta

Online contactless renewal, duplicate driving license services launched



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched online contactless driving license renewal and duplicate driving license services and dedicated them to the service of the people at a function held at the Assam Administrative Staff College here.

These citizen centric services are transparent, user friendly and easily accessible where the service seekers without having to go to DTO offices will experience contactless and doorstep service delivery based on Aadhaar authentication and without it.

It may be noted that the services have been rolled out throughout the state except Jorhat, Sivasagar, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Baksa where the services will be made functional after the withdrawal of Model Code of Conduct.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that with the launch of the services, Assam has become the 6th state in the entire nation to have adopted this technology-based solution.

He said that these services are an attempt to empower the people and give them the fruits of good governance. He also said that these online services are a boon to the people as they will save the service seekers from going to the DTO offices and standing in queues to get their work done.

This step will also save many days which will enable the people to use their time in other productive work. He said that with the inauguration of these online services, people will excessively apply for renewal and duplication of driving licenses which will help the government to generate more revenue.

The chief minister also said that liberalising the working format of the DTO, the chief minister said that a portal will be created where in, appointment can be fixed for the permanent driving licenses with the DTOs so that the visits of the service seekers to the DTO office do not go in vain because of the unavailability of the Transport officers. He also said that by March 31, DTO establishments will witness complete automation.

He also said that under the total automation programme, the services like transfer of ownership, duplicate Registration Certificate (RC), change of address in RC, international driving permit, duplicate conductor license, renewal of conductor license, hypothecation addition, hypothecation cancellation will be made available for the citizens.

He said that with the help of technology, more services like online employment registration and modification of credentials in employment registration certificates, booking of tickets for Inland Water Transport vessels, and trade licenses will be made process based.

Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary while speaking on the occasion, thanked the chief minister for his leadership in helping the Transport Department in bringing about technological solutions in service delivery systems. He also said that the Transport Department is working wholeheartedly to introduce a hybrid approach namely Aadhaar and Non-Aadhaar based authenticated service for the citizens.

It may be noted that the Transport Department under Contactless Learner License Facility launched on 3rd September, 2021, issued 1,39,925 learners’ licenses till 27th October. Moreover, through mVahan App the department issued 4,472 fitness certificates till 26th October.

Principal secretary to Transport Dr. KK Dwivedi, principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha, commissioner Transport Adil Khan and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.