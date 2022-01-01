Operations Against Liquor Dealers

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 31: The newly joined officer in charge of Sootea PS Shyamal Jyoti Saikia has taken out operations against country liquor dealers and managed to evict several breweries within a short period of time.

It is to be noted here that due to the open marketing of fermented liquor, the youth had become easily addicted to it causing a great threat to the society and the concerned families as well.

Owing to the situation, the Sootea police in association with the excise department of Biswanath conducted operations against the illicit liquor dealers and those involved in it. The joint operations against illegal traders of country liquor was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.

The police team conducted a search operation at Bokabil area, that lies in the southern part of Sootea, on Wednesday and destroyed tons of country liquor and vessels used for fermenting spirituous liquor. The police team evicted the brewery and seized some equipment used in the process. Similarly, the Excise department of Biswanath in association with Sootea police team had conducted an operation against dealers of fermented liquor in Dikoraiguri area and in Nayak Basti on Thursday night and managed to destroy 2900 liters of country liquor.