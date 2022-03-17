Opposition Hits Streets Against Govt Policies

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 16: Several Opposition parties staged a sit-in demo in front of the deputy commissioner’s office complex here on Wednesday in protest against a few BJP led government policies in the state and non-fulfilment of election promises.

Shouting slogans against the government, the protestors condemned the selling off of two paper mills of the state to people from outside the state.

They further demanded revival of the paper mills at Nagaon and Cachar.

The protestors further condemned the government proposal of selling away railway land and assets.

The Opposition parties further demanded that the government must fulfil its election promises made last year of providing employment, giving land pattas to the landless and also eradicating poverty.

The parties which staged the sit in demo were Congress, Raijor Dal, AJP, CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML and LDP.