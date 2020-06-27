Order probe into MLALAD fund: Rupjyoti to Sonowal

Cong MLA pedalled almost 20 km to Jorhat DC office to submit memo to CM

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 26: Congress MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi has urged chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday to order a probe into the utilisation of MLAs Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS) of Mariani Assembly Constituency in Jorhat district since 2006 till date.

Kurmi won from the Mariani LAC in 2006, 2011 and the third time in 2016.

Kurmi pedalled almost 20 kms to the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office on Friday and submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, through the deputy commissioner requesting an inquiry to be ordered by the government on the use of MLA Local Area Development Fund since he became a legislator in 2006.

Kurmi said that he had come to know from some sources that a person from Mariani had sent a letter to the chief minister reportedly asking him to order an inquiry as to how the MLA Local Area Development Fund had been spent during the period 2011 to 2017.

Kurmi said that he found this fishy and he therefore had sought a probe into use of funds from the MLA Development Fund since the time that he had became a legislator (2006) till date so that the expenditures done from the said fund was scrutinized and the findings made public.

He pointed out that an MLA does not have any role in handling funds of the local area development.

Kurmi said that an MLA only selects the project or any institution where the said funds will be given and only recommended the name. He asserted that a legislator neither signed any cheque or got involved in any other aspect of implementing the project from MLA funds as the implementation and supervision of work was completely done by government officials that included technical persons like engineers and his subordinates.

“Whether the work was carried out as per government rules and specifications and was the quality of work up to the mark, it is the responsibility of the government officials implementing the project,” Kurmi stated.

He further said that some elements may be trying to malign him by falsely dragging him into a controversy and that a proper inquiry was required in this connection.