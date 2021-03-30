Organisations extend support to UPPL in BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 29: Several organisations have been extending their support to the UPPL party ahead of the assembly elections in Bodoland Territorial Region. Organisations such as the United Christian Forum of BTR and All BTR Basfore Samaj Sewa Samiti extended their full support to the party. Addressing reporters at Kokrajhar Press Club, on Monday, chief convenor big United Christian Forum of BTR convenor Kadesh Dwimu Mushahary announced that the Forum has decided to extend its support to UPPL in the upcoming assembly elections.

He informed that UPPL president and BTR CEM Pramod Boro has assured them of development of the Christian followers and land allotment for the formation of Christian Minority Development Board across the region. On the other hand, he alleged that the previous BPF led BTC government never thought about the welfare and development of Christian minorities in the religion.

Meanwhile, the All Basfore Samaj Sewa Samiti of BTR central committee also decided to extend its support to the ruling UPPL in the upcoming assembly elections. President of the Samaj Ranjit Basfore and secretary Vishal Basfore announced their decision in the greater interest of the Basfore community. They said that the Basfore community was a backward community who have been toiling hard for their rights and that they believe in UPPL to fulfil hopes and aspirations of the community. “The UPPL has given us a commitment to solve the issues and grievances of the Basfore community in the region and accordingly we have decided to extend our support to them,” he added.