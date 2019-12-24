Our fight against CAA, not against any community: Anup Chetia

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Dec 23: “Our fight is against the amended citizenship law, but not against any community, ULFA general secretary Anup Chetia said while taking part in a mass protest against CAA at Bakaliaghat Higher Secondary School playground here on Monday.

“Many young people think to take up arms at the prevailing situation. But I do not encourage them. It will be a wrong step for them. Once we also went to jungles to take up arms against the government. But later we had to come to the mainstream. Violence cannot solve any issue. We would go ahead with democratic protest,” Chetia said.

“We have to pressurise the Union government for repeal of the law even as we have filed petition in the Supreme Court,” the former militant leader said.

He also said the government is trying to mislead and confuse the people by announcing various schemes to keep them away from protests. The people can accept what is legitimate but at the same time they should not stay away from the protest,” he said.

He also appealed to the government for release of Pro-talk ULFA leader Jiten Dutta and Krishak Mukti Sangrama Samiti (KMSS) chief adviser Akhil Gogoi, who have been arrested for inciting violence in the name of CAA in the state.

Thousands of people assembled here to join in the sit-in-demonstration organised by Sanmilita Sangram Parishad (SSP) against the CAA.

Tripura Peoples Front (TPF) president Patal Kanya Jamatiya, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) president and former minister Holiram Terang, senior journalists Haidar Hussain and Manjit Mahanta, convenor of Nagaland Indigenous Forum, Pius Lotha, president of Ex-ULFA Ekya Manch, Lohit Deuri, former MAC Mahesh Kumar Chauhan, former CEM Jotson attended then protest.

In his address, journalist Manjit Mahanta said, “The CAA is a conspiracy of the BJP-led government against the people of Assam and northeast. Since 2016, the people of the region have been rejecting the legislation. But the BJP is adamant. They did not pay any heed to the protest of the people”.

He also urged the people to be united and come out in protest against CAA until it is withdrawn.