Our focus will be problem, not BPF: UPPL chief

Poll campaign gains momentum in BTR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: Election campaign has picked up steam in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) after announcement of poll date by the State Election Commission.

The election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which is being considered by several political pundits as the semi-final to the Assembly election scheduled to be held early next year, will be held in two phases on December 7 and 10.

Poll campaigning has entered its peak and taken a different turn as two partners of Sarbanada Sonowal-led government –BJP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are pitted against each other. On the other hand, Congress joining hands with AIUDF supported by some independents has given this election a different twist.

Amidst this pulls and strings, newly-formed United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) appears to be dark horse. The party has come up with several proposals to woo voters.

“We will hold Janata Darbar every three months to discuss and resolve issues of the people if voted to power. We will support and empower clubs and self-help groups with an amount of Rs 75,000 to usher change at grassroot level,” United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro said.

Boro, one of the signatories of 3rd Bodo Peace Accord and former president of influential All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) is contesting from Koklabari (Baksa) and Goibari (Tamulpur) constituencies in the upcoming elections.

“We will give more importance in increasing the amount of old age pension, widow pension and scholarship for the students as we believe in equal growth of all,” he said.

Under the clauses of 3rd Bodo peace Accord, Rs 50,000 crore will be invested in the BTR under various welfare and development projects, which will pave the way for more job avenues for the local unemployed youth, he said.

According to him, over the last 17 years, people in the BTC have waited patiently for a change, unfortunately with no substantial development or improvement in socio-economic status quo, a lot of promises have been left unfilled, leaving a lot to be desired.

In addition to empowering farmers with new-age farming equipment and infrastructure, developing the neglected MSME sector is one of the key agendas of Boro’s campaign.

“The people of BTC area want a parivartan (change). They are fed up with the misrule of corrupt Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC administration,” Boro said.

When asked whether BPF will be his main opponent in the election or not, Boro said, “BPF is not our contender, our main contender is problem, we fight the poll as there is problem. Our focus will be problem.”

“We will make alliance with the parties which are serious and sincere to our issues,” he said adding that discussions are going on with various level for making alliance in the poll but no final decision is yet to be taken.

Regarding demands of the Koch Rajbongshi, Boro said that many groups are coming to him after signing of the accord. “The issue of ST status to Koch Rajbongshis is an issue of Central government. We have nothing to speak on this. If they fulfil the criteria for it, they should be granted ST status,” he said.

He, however, refused to comment on Kamatapur issue.