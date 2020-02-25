Outreach programme on agri exports held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in association with Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) organised an Outreach Program on Agriculture Exports from North East at NEDFI Convention Centre in Guwahati on February 25.

The main objective of the program is to create awareness about agri exports procedure, export market, plant quarantine requirements, packaging requirements and disseminate various schemes of APEDA. Abdul Jalil, Director of Horticulture, Government of Assam; Sunita Rai, AGM, APEDA; Amrit Deorah, Director, FINER and Nandinee Kalita, Dy. Director, FINER attended the program among others.