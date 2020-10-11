Over 100 people join BJP in Patacharkuchi LAC

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Oct 11: More than 100 people joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patacharkuchi constituency on Sunday in a programme held at Nityananda of Bajali Subdivision.

On the other hand, in Saderi around 60 members joined the party in presence of state spokesperson of BJP, Assam Pradesh Phani Pathak.

Addressing the gathering, Pathak said, “If this trend of joining continues, it will not be difficult for the BJP to win over 100 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.”