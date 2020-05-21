Over 11,000 stranded people from KA applied for financial help: DC

Singhason Hotel declared as containment zone

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 20: After a returnee tested positive for coronavirus, the Singhason Hotel has been tagged as a containment zone prohibiting entry and exist of all unauthorised people, Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar Saikia said here on Wednesday.

The first positive patient of the hill district was Prem Tamang who hails from Dillai. He returned from Chennai on May 16.

Moreover, an area of Howraghat under Karbi Anglong was declared as containment zone after two positive cases were reported from Davosthan in Hojai district on Tuesday.

“Two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Davosthan in Hojai district yesterday. The district administration of Hojai has declared the area as containment zone. As Howraghat town is bordering with Hojai district, so an area of the town has been declared as containment zone,” Saikia said.

Altogether 153 people have arrived Diphu till Wednesday, Saikia said.

Of them, 63 are from Bokajan and the rest 90 are from Diphu. On reaching Diphu they are directly taken to Diphu Medical College & Hospital for medical screening and sent to quarantine centres, he said.

“The sample collections are done and send to Jorhat Medical College. Till now out of 153 persons the blood samples of 59 persons were sent to Jorhat Medical College. From this one positive case came out,” the DC said.

He also said a district level committee was formed to dispose of negative cases to home quarantine. The DC, joint director of health services, additional DC, district programme manager, National Health Mission (NHM) are members of the committee.

The DC also informed till that 19 hotels have been identified as quarantine facilities. Out of this 10 are in Diphu and 9 are in Bokajan.

Another 13 public buildings have been taken as quarantine facilities to accommodate at least 1,000 persons. 3 buildings are in functional as quarantine facility centres. They are KAAC, Transport Workshop, 12 kilo Lumding Road, Diphu; Sports Authority of India hostel, Sarihajan and Farmer’s Growth Centre, Diphu, he said.

One more quarantine centre at girl’s hostel of Bahani Adarsha High School, Bakulia has been taken, Saikia said.

Saikia further told that for management of quarantine facilities, a management committee has been formed in each Legislative Assembly constituencies. The concerned MLA is the chairman of that committee and block development officers will be member secretary.

About 11,000 stranded people from Karbi Anglong have applied for financial assistance from government. Out of this 10,000 will be returning back. To make arrangement for their quarantine facilities, a village level committee for management of quarantine centre will be constituted, Saikia said.

Village Development Committee (VDC) chairman of the concerning area will be the chairman of the committee. Sarkari Goan Buras will be member secretaries. Ward level committee will also be constituted. Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) will be the Chairman, he further informed.

The DC also informed that as it is Malaria season in Karbi Anglong and the surveillance team has conducted house to house test for Malaria symptoms. It has covered 1,936 villages and tested 4, 99,436 people. Out of this number 526 showed signs of fever. No positive cases for malaria were found.