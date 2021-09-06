Over 26 pc NE people suffer from NCDs; non-veg diet the main cause

Diabetes, heart disease, respiratory disease have prevalence of 4.41%, 4.17% and 3.92% in NE states: Study

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 5: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the apex trade association of the country, as part of its ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign, on Sunday unveiled Assam and North-East states specific findings of India’s largest primary healthcare survey report on the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in the country.

The report was produced by a Delhi based think tank, the Arbitrage Research Institute. This was followed by a virtual panel discussion on ‘The New Health Challenges for North-East and Assam’.

The survey report titled ‘Non-Communicable Diseases in India’ covered 2,33,672 people and 673 public health offices in 21 states to analyse the rising cases of NCDs in the country and the social profile of suffering households.

The survey highlighted that Assam and North-East states have 22.33% and 26.27% prevalence of key NCDs respectively, which is quite higher than the national average of 11.63%. These states particularly have a higher prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, digestive diseases, neurological diseases and heart diseases as compared to the National Average Prevalence Rate of these diseases. North-East states and Assam also showed a higher prevalence of kidney disorders, respiratory diseases in comparison to the National Average Prevalence Rate of these diseases while Cancer and Diabetes were found to be more prevalent in North-East states except Assam.

Delving on the risk factors associated with NCDs, the report underlined that a high level of non-vegetarian and particularly red-meat consumption is leading to hypertension, heart and other neurological diseases in the region. It stated that 94% of respondents from North-East states consume non-vegetarian food as compared to the national average of 66%. Similarly, consumption of red meat in the region was found to be higher than the national average.

The report further highlighted that the regular level of fruits and vegetable consumption in the region is marginally lower than the national levels. This is besides a lower level of physical activity both at the workplace and home in comparison to the national average. The region has a slightly higher proportion of the overweight population in comparison to the national average.

The survey pointed out that 40% of people in North-East states sought medical advice for the treatment of NCDs only at a very critical stage of the illness compared to the national average of 17%. As a result, people of the regions have been living with higher morbidity. This delay in seeking treatment can be attributed to the limited capacity/ability of people to pay for private medical expenses. The survey observed that 64% of people in the region have a monthly income of less than 10k, lower than the national mean of 56%.

The survey further highlighted that 87% percent of people from the region incur out-of-pocket expenditure for NCD treatment in comparison to the national average of 81%. This indicates lower penetration of the government medical facilities in the region as compared to the national average and higher cost or expenditure on treatment of NCDs in the region than the national average. Interestingly, the level of intoxication (alcohol/tobacco) which was found to be above the national level in the region did not come out as a risk factor for any of the critical NCDs identified for the survey. This is in line with the national survey where tobacco or alcohol consumption is not found to impact the prevalence of NCDs.

The study observed that while the national prevalence rate of hypertension is 3.60%, its prevalence in the Assam and North-East states is 8.35% and 8.01% respectively. This is followed by digestive diseases that have a prevalence rate of 7.58% in North-East states and 4.23% in Assam as compared to a national average prevalence rate of 3.19%. Brain and neurological disorders showed a high prevalence of 6% and 6.18% in North-East states and Assam respectively as compared to a national average prevalence rate of 1.31%.

Diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory disease were found to have a prevalence of 4.41%, 4.17%, and 3.92% respectively in North-East states. The national average prevalence rates of these diseases are 2.85% for diabetes, 1.01% for heart disease, and 1.79% for respiratory disease. Assam showed a 4.05% prevalence of heart disease, 1.84% prevalence of respiratory disease and 2.78% prevalence of diabetes.

Cancer and Kidney disorder prevalence though miniscule were also found to be higher in the North-East states than the national average prevalence of these states. The prevalence of kidney diseases was found to be marginally higher than the national average in Assam while Cancer prevalence was slightly lower than the average national prevalence in the state.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a sharper focus on health care. Patterns emerging from Covid management across the country indicate that people with co-morbidities of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have a higher mortality rate than those who do not. This has grave implications for the country not only because of mortality and years of healthy lives lost but also because of India’s health infrastructure.

The panelists were unanimous in their praise of ASSOCHAM India for coming up with a comprehensive report on non-communicable diseases in the country to create awareness and sensitise the public as well as policymakers who look for such reports. They agreed that NCDs are preventable and with changes in lifestyle, dietary habits and increase in physical activities among others its prevalence can be reduced/checked.

The panelists further stressed the need to take necessary preventive actions for early detection and treatment if conditions of specific NCDs are setting in and towards this strengthen the country’s existing healthcare system to make it accessible to all.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.