Over 300 Persons Join APHLC In Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, March 10: Workers of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Congress and BJP joined the All Party Hills Leaders Conference in a meeting held in Bokajan in front of the president of APHLC JI Kathar.

More than 300 workers of other parties joined the Opposition APHLC and in the meeting, the Opposition projected Bapuram Terang as their candidate from Sarupather Member of Autonomous Council election.

President of APHLC JI Kathar said that the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and Autonomous State must be given its due.

President of Bokajan LA, Semson Teron and other social workers were present in the meeting.