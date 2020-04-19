Over 4.30 lakh migrant workers stranded outside due to lockdown

120 COVID-19 tests per 10 lakh population in state: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 18: The state health department has been testing 120 COVID-19 tests per 10 lakh population in the state, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Saturday.

“Against per million population, Uttar Pradesh tested 106, Jharkhand 96, Bihar 77, Mizoram 76 and West Bengal tested 42 cases. So Assam is moderately placed,” Sarma said.

A total of 4,400 tests have been performed in the state. Out of which, 34 have been confirmed positive, 4,199 negative and the results of 167 tests are awaited, Sarma said.

Over 4.30 lakh migrant workers from Assam are stranded in many states of the country due to the nationwide lockdown, the minister said.

Sarma said the state government has received over 9.29 lakh calls in helpline number provided to the people stranded outside of the state due to lockdown.

“We have announced that the state government will provide financial aid to the students, wage labourers, pilgrims who have been stranded outside the state due to lockdown and given a helpline number. Many people from poor and middle class families are still stranded outside,” he said.

“We have launched a helpline number 9615471547 and those in need will have to give a missed call to the helpline number and they will get a voice mail and SMS with a link. They will have to update their information and bank account details. Till now we have received 9,29,568 called in helpline number. The mobile network service providers told us that 432383 calls have been actually coming from outside Assam and scrutiny process is going on,” Sarma said.

“Out of the 4,32,383 people, 2,17,220 people had filled up the government provided form through online and the state government will provide a financial aid to 50,000 stranded people on April 20 at initial stage,” he said.

If these people will come back, it will be a big challenge for the state government for the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus, he said.

Of the total migrant workers, over 66,000 have been stranded in Karnataka, 34,000 in Kerala, 33,000 in Tamil Nadu, 21,000 in Maharashtra, 16,000 in Telanga, 5600 in Gujarat, 4600 in Goa and 4,500 have been stranded in West Bengal, he said.

Sarma also said that the state government has also provided US $ 1000 to each of 34 people from Assam who have been stranded abroad and Rs 25,000 to each of 725 cancer, kidney, heart and liver transplant patients who have been stranded outside.

He said the state government has decided to reopen few of medical college hospitals for general patients from April 25.

“But the doctor will insist before treating a person whether he is a COVID-19 patient or non-COVID-19 patient. The state government has decided to provide rapid testing kits in our government hospitals. If we get rapid testing kits from the centre or other sources, we are considering reopening the services for general patient at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, Silchar Medical College Hospital and Assam Medical College Hospital from April 25. Apart from it the state government has also decided to collect samples from throat and nose,” Sarma said.