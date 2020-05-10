Over 4,000 arrested for violation of lockdown norms in Assam

GUWAHATI, May 9 (PTI): Nearly 4,300 persons have been arrested across Assam in the last 46 days for violating lockdown norms, the Assam Police said on Saturday. A sum of almost Rs 2.2 crore was collected from the arrested persons as fine for defying the restrictions, the police said.

In its daily report on the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Assam Police said that 2,053 cases have been registered for 2,725 incidents ever since the restrictions were imposed due to the lockdown.

Accordingly 4,297 persons have been arrested in connection with the incidents, a press release said.

A fine of Rs 2,18,89,550 was also realised from the violators, it said.

Besides, 25,426 vehicles of all types and 32 boats have been seized from various parts of the state during this period. As part of its proactive stand against fake news, the Assam Police said, action is being taken against those spreading provocative content and rumours about COVID-19 on social media.

As on Saturday, 96 cases have been registered and 50 persons were arrested, the official release said.

To stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus in the state, there are 27 effective containment zones across nine districts, it added.