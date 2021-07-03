OXFAM INDIA extends livelihood support to needy 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 2: ‘OXFAM INDIA’ on Friday distributed cow, goat, handloom materials and grocery items at Jamadari, Bangalpara and Mikirbheta to the needy and the poor people.

The OXFAM INDIA, led by district coordinator of Morigaon Iftikar Hussain has not only been providing economical support to the needy and the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic but also providing home, septic tanks to the homeless people who have lost everything due to massive erosion in the riverine areas in the country.

As part of the distribution programme, the organisation provided livelihood support by distributing weaving materials to 30 women beneficiaries under MISSION SANJEEVANI (PROTECT SECURE PRESERVE 2.0) at Buwalguri-Kacharigaon (an erosion affected area) under Laharighat block and Batabari under Bhurbandha block. The organisation provided 13 handlooms items to 13 women at the said areas.