Oxygen cylinder thief in police net at AMCH

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 7: In CCTV footage a man was caught stealing oxygen cylinders from Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Police arrested the person and started an investigation into the matter.

The person has been identified as Uttam Das, a casual worker at AMCH.

Sources said that as many as 1,600 oxygen cylinders were taken away from AMCH by thieves.

“Not only oxygen cylinders, PPE kit and other equipment used by doctors at AMCH. It is a big racket running in AMCH,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the AMCH authorities have started an internal inquiry into the matter.

There is a heavy shortage of oxygen cylinders in the country and due to shortages of oxygen cylinders patients are dying every day.

AMCH principal cum chief superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said, “In the CCTV footage we have found that a man was stealing oxygen cylinders from AMCH. We have complained the matter to police and they have picked up the man for investigation. We have also started our internal investigation.”