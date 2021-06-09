Oxygen plant ready to use in Kokrajhar RNB civil hospital 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 8: The oxygen plant is all set to generate oxygen within 72 hours to cater to the needs of Covid patients as well common masses whenever required at RNB civil hospital in Kokrajhar.

The RNB civil hospital, Kokrajhar is a 200 bedded hospital that received a 200 litres per minute (LPM) self-generation oxygen plant few days ago including four cylinders from the government of India.

The oxygen plant set up at the RNB civil hospital reached here from New Delhi via Guwahati.

The plant is under the ‘Make in India’ initiative to extend support to the Covid patients in their emergency need.

The oxygen plant is expected to be operational within 72 hours.

On Tuesday, BTC executive member for health and family welfare department, Arup Kumar Dey visited the RNB civil hospital oxygen plant to monitor the execution of work to make the plant operational.

He said that citizens of BTC areas have been getting oxygen whenever required as two oxygen plants have been set up, one each in Kokrajhar and Chirang.