Pabhoi AASU Submits Memo To Biswanath DC

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 2: Demanding immediate repair and renovation of Pabhoi, Dhuli, Balichang and Borpam connecting road, Pabhoi regional committee of AASU on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Biswanath DC Deva Kumar Mishra at the latter’s office. Notably, the roads of Pabhoi, Dhuli, Balichang and Borpam to the northern part of Biswanath Charilai have been lying in a dilapidated condition since long due to lack of renovation and repair. The greater area of the northern part of Biswanath that shares boundary with Arunachal Pradesh is very important from a commercial and agricultural perspective. Many times, road mishaps claim lives of innocent people due to the ditches that appear in the middle of the roads. General people, students, serious patients, pregnant women have to suffer a lot while travelling through these roads. The regional committee of Pabhoi has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Biswanath demanding immediate renovation and repair of the roads stated above. It was attended by Md. Ajmat Sheikh, vice president of Biswanath AASU, Sushil Tanti, Arpanjyoti Basumatary, president and secretary of Pabhoi AASU.