Pabindra Deka quits AGP, may join AJP

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: Miffed over its leadership “side-lining him due to his strong opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, former minister and founding member of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Pabindra Deka resigned from the party on Tuesday.

Deka, who represents Patacharkuchi constituency, is likely to join the newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) in its first convention to be held in Sivasagar from Wednesday.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of AGP today… When CAB was introduced the second time in Parliament last year, AGP was silent and its lone MP in Rajya Sabha Birendra Prasad Baishya voted in favour of it,” Deka told reporters here.

“I was the only person against the bill in the party and publicly opposed it. For that, the party leadership punished and side-lined me,” Deka said.

He also asserted that regionalism is not safe in the hands of the AGP leadership, which also prompted him to exit from the party.

“I will participate in the 2021 assembly polls, but I have not decided from which party,” Deka said when asked if he will join another party.

Deka said that the regional party has strayed away from its responsibilities and has hurt the sentiments of the people of Assam. He said that he wants to serve the people of the state and remaining in the party but he won’t be able to fulfil his wishes.

However, sources close to Deka said the former minister is likely to be a part of the AJP, formed jointly by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Deka is one of the founding members of AGP and served as a cabinet minister during 1985-1990 in the first AGP government, led by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. He has represented the Patacharkuchi constituency thrice – 1985, 2001 and 2016. (With PTI input)