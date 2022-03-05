Pachyderms Cause Destruction At Gamiri

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, March 4: A herd of wild elephants coming out from the sixth addition of Kaziranga national park destroyed the house of one Sagar Ghimire; a resident of Purana Buroi, Gamiri under Biswanath district on Thursday night. According to the information received, the herd of wild elephants containing 40-50 elephants, came out from the sixth addition of KNP and reached Gamiri village in search of food. The herd of elephants reached the village at around 12 AM and started destroying tea gardens, crop fields besides damaging the house of one Sagar Ghimire. The local people reported the matter to the concerned forest office but no action was taken by the department in this regard. The local people have demanded security for the lives and property of residents of the greater Gamiri area.