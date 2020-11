Padma Hazarika holds meeting with senior citizens in Jamugurihat

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 2: Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika held a party meeting with its senior members of Chilabandha mouza of Sootea LAC on Monday in an auditorium of Bapuji Bhawan, Jamugurihat.

Senior citizens from the three village panchayats including Uttar Chilabandha, Madhya Chilabandha and Dakhin Chilabandha were present in the meeting.

Senior party workers Khagen Nath, Dharmeswar Baruah, Purna Hazarika, Sailen Borkataki, Buddhiman Chetry, Prem Saikia delivered lectures on organizational value of grass root workers.