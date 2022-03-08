Padma Hazarika Lays Foundation Stone Of Chengamari PHC

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 7: Padma Hazarika, MLA Sootea LAC on Monday laid the foundation stone of Chengamari PHC to be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 1 crore 20 lakh at Chengamari in presence of medical officials, public representatives and general people. Chengamari area stands to the north of Sootea and comes under Sootea LAC of Biswanath district. The general people of the area demanded a primary health center for the Chengamari area to cope up with the basic medical needs of the people living in the area. The present government and Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika played a vital role in providing the PHC at Chengamari. After laying the foundation stone, MLA Hazarika addressed the gathering and briefed about various government schemes initiated by the state government. Hazarika further appealed to the people of the young generation to put their hands together for self-reliance leaving the temptation of government jobs.