Padmashri Sheela Borthakur passes away

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 21: Social activist, academician, litterateur and founder president of Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samity (SALSS) Padmashri Dr. Sheela Borthakur breathed her last in her residence at Kamarchuburi in Tezpur on Sunday.

She was 85. Dr Borthakur was born in 1935 in Jorhat district. She spent her early years in Dhaka and did her graduation from Jagannath Borooah College in Jorhat.

She got married to Sanatan Borthakur in Tezpur. She joined as a high school teacher. Later, she joined Darrang College as the professor of Philosophy.

She was also the founder principal of the first women’s college – Gopinath Bordoloi Kanya Mahavidyalaya in Tezpur.

Dr Borthakur received the fourth highest civilian honour of the Padmashri for her outstanding contribution towards women empowerment and social service in 2008.

She had carried out research work on “Social change in Assam since independence, role of women with special reference to Sonitpur district”.

Her death was widely mourned by other individuals and organisations of Biswanath.

While condoling her death, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal remembered the contributions of Dr Borthakur to the Assamese literature and education.

State industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has also condoled the demise of Dr Borthakur and said, “Sheela Borthakur was an esteemed social worker, litterateur and educationist. She will be fondly remembered by generations of students of Darrang College and LGB Girls College.

Asom Mahila Kabi Mancha president Dr. Sukha Baruah, general secretary Puspa Gogoi and secretary Beauty Phukan Gogoi mourned the sudden demise of Dr Borthakur.