Pakke Tiger reserve opens for tourists

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 17: The Pakke Tiger Reserve located at Sijusa in Pake Kesang district of Arunachal Pradesh sharing boundary with Sonitpur and Biswanath district and is famous for different species of tiger and reptiles including king cobra, lizards, colourful butterflies, different types of deer, elephant, Hornbill etc. The reserve has opened its gates for tourists post covid lockdowns for the tourists to enjoy the migratory bird season.