Pan Masala laden truck hijacked in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 13: Nagaon police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) arrested 4 highway robbers within 12 hours after they hijacked a pan masala laden truck bearing registration number AS 25 EC 6385 from Thekeraguri area under Raha PS on Saturday.

Significantly, the gang of robbers dropped both the driver and his helper at Doboka toll gate after loading all the items in another truck. According to sources, the arrested dacoits have been identified as Shariful Islam of Nagaon Bengenati, Golam Mohammed, Imran Hussain and Moinul Haque of Dakhin Gamariati near Rangolu.

Based on their statements, police subsequently conducted raid at the houses of Muktar Hussain and Anuwar Hussain and recovered an alto car that was used in the robbery as well as other incriminating materials from their residences. The duo, however, managed to escape from the sight. Meanwhile, police also seized the truck bearing registration number AS 25 BC 3613 with all articles that were loaded after from the first truck.