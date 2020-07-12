‘Panchagavya’ strong medium to boost rural economy: Research

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: As the nation reels under the COVID pandemic, many seem to be turning to ancient Indian culture to stay safe from the virus. Many people, across the nation, have started using ‘panchagavya’ which is essentially a mixture of indigenous cow dung, cow urine, cow milk, cow curd and cow ghee believed to have immunity boosting capabilities.

It is also being seen as a strong medium to strengthen the rural economy and to provide employment opportunities across India. Many scientific researchers have made various products out of panchagavya and established micro units in the various parts of the country. Owing to this, the villagers are now seeing an employment opportunity by marketing cow dung which is found in abundance in rural villages in India.

A company named Zero Brand Zone has also been roped in by the association to market its products on large scale. Moreover, the association has also patented various products process and machinery with scientific validation. The list of major products available under the panchagavya kitty include lamp, candle stick, essence stick, hair oil, shampoo, bidis, cigarettes, cigar, nicotine tablets, nasal drops, herbal joint relief oil, tea, coffee, spices, sanitizer, handwash, bricks, tiles, plaster, cement among others. Additionally, more than 100 products are at research level with various universities and private centres.

Director of the Association Trupti Mehta believes that panchagavya can be twice as bigger than the dairy sector which currently gives self employment opportunities to around 10 crore people directly or indirectly. Notably, the association also helps villagers to provide training machinery, marketing support, financial support as well as guidance for public and private cluster development.