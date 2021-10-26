Panel discussion held at Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 25: Prayash, an NGO of the greater Biswanath area had organised a panel discussion and quiz competition as a part of celebration of Chiratun Nabi at No. 1 Adabheti Idgah Moidam under Biswanath district on Sunday. The day-long programme began with discussion on the life and ideology of Hajarat Muhammad. Ajgar Ali, lecturer of SB Arabic College delivered a lecture on the life and ideology of Hajarat Muhammad. The panel discussion was followed by a quiz competition with Abidur Rahman, president of the NGO in the chair. A total of 15 teams from Sootea-Biswanath area took part in the quiz competition that was conducted by Jehrul Islam Prince, secretary of the NGO. At the end of the competition, the winning teams were awarded with a citation, trophy, medal and a packet of books. The meeting was also attended by Nur Hussain, Wahid Ali, Mufti Rabiul Hasan, Moulana Safiullah, Soiyad Ali, Yunush Ali, Nazir Ahmed along with others.