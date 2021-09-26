Panel to decide reservation for non-OBC

CM meets organisations from Moran community



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting on Saturday at Assam Administrative Staff College with the representatives of various socio-cultural and students organisations of Moran community including Asom Moran Sabha, Moran Sahitya Sabha, Moran Karmachari Saikhik Bikash Mancha, All Moran Students Union, All Moran Kala Sanskriti Bikash Kendra and Moran Mahila Sabha to discuss longstanding issues of the community and prepare a roadmap to bring about lasting solution to their problems.

The meeting was held in the presence of WPT & BC minister Dr Ranoj Pegu and MLAs Balin Chetia and Suren Phukan.

Responding to the demands mentioned in the memorandum submitted to the chief minister in the meeting by the representatives, Sarma said that a committee will be constituted to determine reservation for the community out of OBC quota in the educational institutions, which will meet representatives of the community soon and submit a report to the government.

The chief minister said that all land related issues of the community will be settled in an expeditious and hassle-free manner under Mission Basundhara. Regarding ST status to the community, the chief minister said that the state government has already agreed in-principle to send recommendation to the Central government.

The chief minister further said that the state government will take steps for strengthening Moran Autonomous Council. He asked the community representatives to prepare an annual action plan to be executed by the Moran Autonomous Council for overall development of the community.

“The government will allocate necessary funds for the implementation of the action plan, ” the chief minister said.

Issues related to education, agriculture, employment, preservation of historical sites of the community etc. were also discussed in the meeting.

In another meeting held with the representatives of Chutia community organisations including Chutia Jatiya Sanmilan, All Chutia Students Union, Chutia YuvaSanmillan and Chutia Mahila Sanmillan, the chief minister discussed various issues for overall development of the community.

Issues related to ST status for the community, increased allocation of funds for development of the community, expeditious progress of Birangana Sati Sadhani University, preservation of historical sites of the community etc. were discussed. The representatives also submitted memorandums to the chief minister in the meeting.

During the meeting Sarma informed the representatives about progress of government steps including reservation of seats in educational institutions, allocation of funds for development activities, steps for settlement of land issues and other steps to meet various demands of the community. The chief minister stressed on an action plan by the community representatives to be executed by the Chutia Development Council as well as a roadmap for time bound solution of all the issues. The chief minister said that the government would take positive and proactive steps to meet all the genuine demands of the community.

