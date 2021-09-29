Panel to oversee Accord execution, welfare of cadres

Leaders of disbanded rebel groups form KERUF with P Dilli as chief

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 28: Leaders of disbanded six armed organisation of Karbi Anglong, namely the Karbi Longri & NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA), Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT)- Run Rongpi; KPLT- Donri Kramsa; KPLT-Mensing Kramsa and People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), which have signed the MoS with state and Central government on September 4 last, came together to constitute a new organisation called Karbi Ex-Revolutionary United Forum (KERUF) for the welfare of its members.

Informing media persons in a press conference held here at Rangsina Sarpo Auditorium, Lorulangso on Tuesday former chairman of KLNLF and president of the newly constituted KERUF, P Dilli said, “The motive of forming the KERUF was to see that every clause of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) is implemented. Secondly, it is aimed to see after the welfare of its former cadres of the six disbanded armed organisations and also to monitor the needs and requirements for the upliftment of the society”.

Dilli also said that the organisation doesn’t have any motive to contest the forthcoming Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) election.

Spokesperson, KERUF, Rijak Dera said, “We the six armed organisations the KLNLF, three factions of KPLT, UPLA and PDCK have signed the peace agreement on September 4 last with the state and Central government. With the signing of the peace accord few people and organisations are discontent with it. Chairman, Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS), Khorsing Teron and president, All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), JI Kathar and spokesperson Angtong Ingti Kathar have criticised the peace accord.”

Dera asked leaders of JACAS, APHLC, 24+ organisations, Karbi Students Association (KSA – Samson Teron faction), Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee and West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee, whether they don’t want peace.

Dera warned the parties and organisations showing discontent on the peace accord if there’s any conflict in the region in the coming days then they would be responsible. The organisations even block roads, organised torchlight processions to protest the peace accord.

Dera further alleged that these parties and organisations wanted to create chaos in Karbi Anglong. President of APHLC JI Kathar talks about Bongosena for 24 hours. Kathar has no contribution towards the peace accord and he has no right to criticise it. JI Kathar is misleading the educated youths of Karbi Anglong. He has ruined JACAS. He knows nothing of the Indian Constitution.

The newly formed KERUF is headed by P Dilli the former chairman, KLNLF as president, chairman, PDCK, Songbijit Engti Kathar and Wellesly Terang as vice-presidents, Win Bey as general secretary, Goodwinson Kro as assistant general secretary, i/c Legal Cell; Nikonjo Kathar as assistant general secretary, i/c Sports, Longbi Timung as assistant general, i/c Culture; Monto Teraang as assistant general secretary, i/c Agriculture.

Rijak Dera, Kongkat Teron, Thong Teron, Binod Timung and Rupsing Engti are been appointed as spokespersons. Ran Rongpi and Songja Timung are finance secretaries. Francis Terang and Dipson Bey are office secretaries and 30 other persons have been inducted as members.