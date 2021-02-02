Panel to probe PM’s speech disruption

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: Assam government on Tuesday constituted a three-member enquiry committee to enquire into the incident of disruption in the public address system during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on January 23.

The microphone ‘malfunctioned’ for a little while and the Prime Minister had to stop his speech in between and asked to repair it while he was addressing the public in the function.

“Moloy Bora, commissioner & secretary, sports and youth welfare, handloom, textile & sericulture department and commissioner, Central Assam Division, Upper Assam Division and development commissioner, Hills Areas, will be the chairman of the enquiry committee,” an official release said here on Tuesday evening.

Senior IPS officer VSP Ganjala, DIG, Eastern Range, Jorhat and Shyamal Kumar Bhuyan, manager, AMTRON, Guwahati will be members of the probe panel, the release said.

The panel will ascertain the fact and circumstances behind the technical glitches and disturbances in the public address system during Prime Minister’s speech at Jerenga Pathar and whether there was any lapse on the part of the system or individuals, and if so, fix responsibility, the release also said.

“The committee will also suggest measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future during VVIP programmes. According to the notification issued by the commissioner and secretary, home and political department, the committee is asked to submit its report within 15 days,” the release added.